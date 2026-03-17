Happy Saint Paddy’s Day! 🍀

A spectator walks with an Irish shamrock flag during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade through the South Boston neighborhood, Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

St. Patrick’s Day, aka St. Paddy’s Day, is the one day a year when everyone suddenly owns something green and feels 10% more Irish!

The nickname “Paddy” actually comes from Pádraig, the Irish name for Saint Patrick, so while “St. Patty’s” pops up a lot, it’s technically a burger, not the holiday.

It began as a religious feast day honoring the patron saint of Ireland, but has grown into a global celebration packed with parades, music and just a touch of mischief.

Fun fact: Saint Patrick wasn’t even Irish by birth, and the first St. Patrick’s Day parades were held in the United States, not Ireland!

If you’re looking to celebrate, keep it simple and fun: wear green (or risk getting playfully pinched), try some Irish-inspired food like soda bread or shepherd’s pie, or put on a lively playlist of Celtic tunes.

You could also watch a parade, learn a few Irish phrases, or raise a toast with friends... whether it’s a pint of something festive or just a green-tinted soda. However you celebrate, it’s really about enjoying a little luck, laughter and community for the day.

Sláinte! Which means “health” in Gaelic... a typical “cheers!” heard today at pubs around the world!! 🍀

Learn more about the holiday below!