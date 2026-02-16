Happy Presidents’ Day! Some fun facts Did you know it NEVER actually lands on Washington or Lincoln’s ACTUAL birthday?

Presidents’ Day lands in February to honor two of America’s most famous birthdays — George Washington on the 22nd and Abraham Lincoln on the 12th — but ironically, neither one was big on celebrating themselves!

Washington mostly treated his birthday like any other day, simply noting it in his diary, while Lincoln, who grew up with very humble beginnings, focused more on work than parties.

The closest thing to a birthday celebration for Lincoln? A special almond cake his wife Mary once made, which he reportedly called “the best cake I ever ate.” Not exactly a parade, but honestly… pretty relatable.

A few fun facts to drop at the barbecue or office break room: Presidents’ Day always falls on the third Monday in February, so it never actually lands on Washington or Lincoln’s real birthdays. February also includes birthdays for presidents like Ronald Reagan and William Henry Harrison and every single month has at least one presidential birthday somewhere on the calendar.

October and November actually have the most, while September has just one — William Taft. And in case you love trivia, James K. Polk and Warren G. Harding even share the exact same birthday. Turns out presidential history is full of surprises… just not a lot of birthday candles.

