Happy National Radio Day! Thank you! We are NOTHING without you listening and participating each day...

Happy National Radio Day! 📻

Today feels like the perfect excuse to say something we probably don’t say nearly enough: Thank you for listening!

Thank you for entering our contests! Thank you for participating on Facebook, Instagram and our other social media channels! Thank you for sending us open mic messages and thank you for calling and chatting with us!

Quite honestly, I urge you to do more of the latter. We LOVE hearing your voice and better yet, getting a chance to chat about what’s going on in your life. When you get a free moment, give us a ring! 📱We’ll be here on the other end looking forward to getting to know each other better... 😊

Whether we’re keeping you company on the drive to work, riding along on the school pickup, playing in the background at the office, or hanging out with you while you’re stuck in traffic, it means a lot that you choose to spend part of your day with us.

Radio has always been about more than the songs... it’s about that connection, the laughs, the stories, the memories and hopefully making an ordinary day just a little bit better.

I’m incredibly lucky to get to do this for a living, but none of it happens without someone on the other side of the speakers.

So on National Radio Day, thank you for letting us be part of your day, and, more importantly, thank YOU for being part of ours. ❤️📻