Happy National Napping Day! Almost half of us admit to feeling more tired after our “spring forward”

Where is your favorite place to nap? Couch? Hammock? A bean bag chair you’ve had since college? Any tips on getting the BEST nap ever?

If you’re still recovering from turning the clocks ahead for daylight saving time, some good news: Today is National Napping Day. Honestly, it might be better to just go to bed early tonight, at this point, but try mixing in a nap or two this week to help your body adjust.

Experts recommend 20 to 30 minutes to get a boost. While a 60-minute nap will make you more rested, chances are you’ll feel lethargic and groggy when you wake up and if you’re out for longer than that, you’ll enter REM sleep, which also means you’re probably sleep-deprived. Whoops!

Read more here ➡️ PR Newswire