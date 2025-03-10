Happy National Napping Day!

Almost half of us admit to feeling more tired after our “spring forward”

napping
By Mike Kruz

Where is your favorite place to nap? Couch? Hammock? A bean bag chair you’ve had since college? Any tips on getting the BEST nap ever?

If you’re still recovering from turning the clocks ahead for daylight saving time, some good news: Today is National Napping Day. Honestly, it might be better to just go to bed early tonight, at this point, but try mixing in a nap or two this week to help your body adjust.

Experts recommend 20 to 30 minutes to get a boost. While a 60-minute nap will make you more rested, chances are you’ll feel lethargic and groggy when you wake up and if you’re out for longer than that, you’ll enter REM sleep, which also means you’re probably sleep-deprived. Whoops!

Read more here ➡️ PR Newswire

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!