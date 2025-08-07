Happy National Lighthouse Day! What’s YOUR fave?

Mine is an iconic lighthouse featured on the Cape Cod Potato Chips bag

Mike Kruz in front of Nauset Light - Cape Cod, Massachusetts
By Mike Kruz

Happy National Lighthouse Day!

Lighthouses have been around for centuries now, serving as navigational aids, guiding ships safely along coastlines and into harbors while also warning them of hazardous areas.

Today, is a day to recognize and appreciate the hundreds of lighthouses that are not only historic landmarks, but functional here in present day.

My favorite? You may have seen it as the logo on a bag of Cape Cod Potato Chips! Nauset Light is a real, functional lighthouse that exists in one of my favorite places, Eastham, Massachusetts on Cape Cod.

Of course, I had to get a photo in front of the lighthouse, while snacking on some of those famous Cape Cod Chips! 😋

Check out this video below ⬇️⬇️ to see a top 10 lighthouse list for right here in Florida!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!