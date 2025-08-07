Happy National Lighthouse Day! What’s YOUR fave? Mine is an iconic lighthouse featured on the Cape Cod Potato Chips bag

Happy National Lighthouse Day!

Lighthouses have been around for centuries now, serving as navigational aids, guiding ships safely along coastlines and into harbors while also warning them of hazardous areas.

Today, is a day to recognize and appreciate the hundreds of lighthouses that are not only historic landmarks, but functional here in present day.

My favorite? You may have seen it as the logo on a bag of Cape Cod Potato Chips! Nauset Light is a real, functional lighthouse that exists in one of my favorite places, Eastham, Massachusetts on Cape Cod.

Of course, I had to get a photo in front of the lighthouse, while snacking on some of those famous Cape Cod Chips! 😋

Check out this video below ⬇️⬇️ to see a top 10 lighthouse list for right here in Florida!