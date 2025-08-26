Happy National Dog Day! Are you more of a dog or cat person? Looks like more of us say “dog”

If you’re a dog person, today’s basically your Super Bowl. And if you’re not a dog person... well, chances are you still have one in your life somewhere.

Around 45% of Americans have a dog, compared to 32% who own cats (and yes, plenty of us double-dip and have both).

A new poll from Hill’s Pet Food looked at how we’re most likely to get a dog in 2025, and the answer may surprise you: the #1 way isn’t from a shelter or a pet store—it’s from friends or family. One in three dog owners got their pup that way!

After that, it’s split between shelters and breeders (24% each), pet stores (18%) and about 10% of lucky folks who found their furry friend as a stray.

🐕 Dog size debate: The poll also asked what size dog we prefer. Medium dogs (26 to 54 pounds) came out on top, with small dogs next, and just 25% saying they’d want a big dog.

The top reasons people shy away from big pups? Not enough space, harder to travel with, and, of course, the cost of feeding a gentle giant.

But no matter the size, today’s about celebrating man’s (and woman’s!) best friend. 🐶

And if you’ve been thinking about adding a four-legged family member...

The Humane Society is the perfect place to go. You’ll find loving dogs of every size, shape and personality just waiting to make your home their forever home.

So go ahead, sneak them an extra treat today . . . they’ve earned it. 💕

Source/read more ➡️ Hill’s / AVMA