Happy National Chocolate Day! 🍫

Is it just me, or does it feel a little suspicious that National Chocolate Day lands three days before Halloween? 🤔

Anyways, a new poll found 79% of us eat chocolate at least once a week, but let’s be real—this week, that number’s probably closer to 179%!

If you’re wondering what kind of chocolate rules the candy kingdom, it’s milk chocolate by a landslide, followed by dark and then white chocolate—which apparently only shows up when the other two are “out of stock.”

And if you needed proof that Halloween basically runs on chocolate, Ranker.com just dropped a list of the candies we tear into first.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups take the crown (obviously), followed by Kit Kats, Twix, M&M’s and Snickers. Reese’s Pumpkins came in sixth—maybe we save those for “special occasions.” Starburst—the lone non-chocolate holdout, hanging on for dear life.

So whether you’re sneaking “just one more” fun-size bar tonight or “taste-testing” your kid’s candy haul, remember—it’s a holiday. Calories don’t count when cocoa’s involved! 😉

Source ➡️ National Today