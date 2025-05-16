Happy National BBQ Day! Burgers or Dogs? Potato Salad or Coleslaw?

Grilling season is here. What’s YOUR fave?

bbq
By Mike Kruz

I mean it’s ALWAYS grilling season here in South Florida, but with today being National BBQ Day, what are YOU throwing on the grill later?

A new poll found burgers are our top choice, with over 70% of the vote. Check out some more BuzzFeed poll findings...

1. Burgers or dogs? Burgers grabbed 78% of the vote, hot dogs 22%.

2. Chicken or pulled pork? It’s close! 47% said chicken, 46% pork and 7% said no to both!

3. Sausage or ribs? Smoke those ribs at 56%!

4. Potato salad or coleslaw? 66% said potato salad. Which kind though?

5. Macaroni salad or mac-and-cheese? Mac-and-cheese reigns supreme here with at 77%.

6. Watermelon or pineapple? 69% said watermelon! Surprised it was that one-sided. Some charred pineapple with grilled ham is amazing!

7. Baked beans or cornbread? 58% said cornbread. Not sure why those two were pit against each other.

8. Grilled veggies or corn on the cob? Corn on the cob ran away with 70% of the vote.

Read more here ➡️ BuzzFeed

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
