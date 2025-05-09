Happy Mother’s Day! What’s Mom REALLY want? A round-up for moms ahead of their day this Sunday!

With Mother’s Day this Sunday and plans to celebrate her, looks like there are three things you can do: Buy a gift, plan some time with her and give her the day off!

1. Lots of people go the gift route, think flowers, a card or going out to eat.

The National Retail Federation says consumer spending is expected to reach $34.1 BILLION this Sunday, close to the record of $35.7 billion in 2023. That’s an average of $259 per person on gifts and celebrations.

48% of people want to give a unique of different gift. 42% say one that creates a specific memory, with 36% of men wanting to “gift experiences.”

2. There’s a new list of Mother’s Day activities, including craft and cooking classes, going to see a show and wine tasting.

Moms online also suggest: Keep it simple, opting for a peaceful, “no-complaints” hike. Perhaps sightseeing, or a picnic in the park too?

Or “make a memory.” Think about her hobbies, visiting a place she’s wanted to go to or preparing a homemade treat for her, even if it’s you playing bartender and fixing up a couple of her favorite drinks!

3. One report says that with many of us budgeting, we may spend less this year, which is fine.

... because in a recent survey, moms said they’d rather trade gifts for some family time and personal time, apart from their busy mom lives.

Think: Letting mom take a nap... while you head to the grocery store to grab ingredients and then cook one of her favorite meals! Give her the day off from all the household stuff, so she has time to rewatch a favorite movie or catch up on a favorite show or good book!