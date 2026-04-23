Happy Earth Day! How about spending more time in nature? It could actually be a cure for loneliness

I didn’t realize this was a thing, but apparently… your best cure for feeling lonely might not be brunch with friends, it could be a quiet walk by yourself!

A new study out of Norway looked at more than 2,500 people living near a lake and found that the ones who spent more time around nature actually felt less lonely. And here’s the twist: it wasn’t about socializing more. It was about feeling connected to something bigger—like the water, the trees, the whole peaceful vibe.

Even more surprising? Being alone in nature helped people feel less alone. There’s something about unplugging, slowing down and just existing outside that hits differently. That said, there’s a sweet spot, as too much isolation can backfire too. The pandemic taught us all that!

But today, on Earth Day, it might be the perfect excuse to swap the group chat for a solo stroll and see what all the hype is about. 🌿