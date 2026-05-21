Ever wonder what HAPPY couples do on the weekend!?

Let’s unpack this. It comes down to a few simple things besides setting aside time together and putting phones down. There are some things that get overlooked, and here are a few examples:

Checking in with one another - A coffee, walk, or talk over dinner. Dedicate time together and make time to talk and catch up.

Splitting household chores - takes half the time and resentment is avoided.

Enjoying individual hobbies - allows time for each of you to be YOU.

Switching off work mode - savor moments and meals together without checking your phone.

Laughing together - relationships are much better if you learn have fun and keep things light sometimes.

Get the full list and ENJOY THE LONG WEEKEND!

Happy Couples & Their Weekends