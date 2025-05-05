Happy Cinco de Mayo! Do you know what’s being celebrated? No... it’s not Mexican Independence Day

Maybe it’s all the margaritas and cervezas being consumed today, but it seems many of us have, yet again, forgotten what Cinco de Mayo is all about!

In a new poll, 39% of Americans believe today is “Mexican Independence Day”. Another 26% say it is a celebration of Mexican-American culture (Yeah, I guess so lol).

13% say a fun excuse to drink, while 13% admit they have no clue what it’s all about!

In reality, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, which took place on May 5th, 1862... 163 years ago. Sadly, only 10% of Americanos knew that...

¡Ay, Dios mío!

Get a lesson in Mexican history ➡️ HERE!