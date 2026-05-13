Happy Birthday, Stevie Wonder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Stevie Wonder performs onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

76 years old today (May 13th) 🎂

I’ve been seeing a lot of his photos on social.. memories throughout the years and more.

He was even the topic of This Day In Music today at 4:40pm - I do this segment each weekday at the same time! Cool little stories about things that happened in the music industry with bands and artists throughout the years.

Did you know when Stevie Wonder turned 21 in 1971, he was given 1 million dollars in childhood royalties? Even though he made about 30 million for the company.

But he used that million dollars, and other projects that he was working on, to get a whole new deal with artistic freedom and better royalties!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, STEVIE!