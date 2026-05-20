Happy 80th Birthday, CHER!

Cher attends the 2026 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

This can’t be real, right!? When you see her at events like The Met Gala or simply hanging out with her 40 year old boyfriend (yes there’s a 40-year gap in their age) you’d never know it!

She looks FANTASTIC!

An icon, a legend, an incredible versatile talent!

In 2024, Cher published Cher: The Memoir. Did you get a chance to read it? The second part is coming out in November. Holiday book for Cher fans? Great gift idea! It’s a two-part autobiography.

Take a look at Cher’s career and find out more here:

Cher Turns 80!