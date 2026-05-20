Happy 80th Birthday, CHER!

Cher attends the 2026 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)
By Kristy Knight

This can’t be real, right!? When you see her at events like The Met Gala or simply hanging out with her 40 year old boyfriend (yes there’s a 40-year gap in their age) you’d never know it!

She looks FANTASTIC!

An icon, a legend, an incredible versatile talent!

In 2024, Cher published Cher: The Memoir. Did you get a chance to read it? The second part is coming out in November. Holiday book for Cher fans? Great gift idea! It’s a two-part autobiography.

Take a look at Cher’s career and find out more here:

Cher Turns 80!

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388