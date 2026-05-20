Happy 80th Birthday, CHER!

This can’t be real, right!? When you see her at events like The Met Gala or simply hanging out with her 40 year old boyfriend (yes there’s a 40-year gap in their age) you’d never know it!
She looks FANTASTIC!
An icon, a legend, an incredible versatile talent!
In 2024, Cher published Cher: The Memoir. Did you get a chance to read it? The second part is coming out in November. Holiday book for Cher fans? Great gift idea! It’s a two-part autobiography.
Take a look at Cher’s career and find out more here: