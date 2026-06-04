Happiness is the goal... or is it? Happiness looks a little different for everyone

We spend a lot of time talking about happiness, but a new international study says happiness might not be the goal... it might be the result!

Researchers asked more than 120 experts from around the world what good mental health really looks like. Their top answers? Having purpose, feeling satisfied with life, accepting yourself, staying connected to others, having independence, and yes, happiness.

But here’s the interesting part: experts say the biggest building blocks are autonomy and feeling safe. In other words, having some control over your life and knowing you’re secure. The happiness comes after that. Honestly, that’s a pretty good reminder for all of us today... and every day!

Read more about it here ➡️ Study Finds