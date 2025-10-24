Halloween party at the office? 🎃👻 Safe over sexy and some other tips... You Halloween ready?

Halloween is officially ONE week away — and if you’re thinking about showing up to work dressed like a bedazzled vampire or the 47th person to be “Barbie…but corporate” this year, slow your broomstick for a sec.

Before you start gluing glitter to office furniture, check with your manager or HR, especially if you’re new. Nothing says “welcome aboard” like being the only person in full costume. And while you’re dreaming big, remember: functionality matters. If you can’t sit, walk, breathe, or reach for your coffee without sounding like a heavy-breathing zombie, you’re gonna hate your life by 10 a.m.

Also, do a quick calendar check. Zoom meetings suddenly feel a little extra awkward when you’re dressed as an inflatable taco presenting quarterly numbers. Be smart — bring a change of clothes, because the universe LOVES to schedule a serious crisis the moment you slip on clown shoes.

And above all, use common sense. Nothing offensive, nothing questionable, nothing that’s going to make you famous on HR’s training slide deck. These days, someone will be offended by…well…anything. So when in doubt? Keep it cute, keep it comfy and keep that backup outfit in your bag. Happy haunting, work fam! 🎃👻

Source/read more here ➡️ Forbes/Stratus HR