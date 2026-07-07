Hallmark Christmas Movies ARE BACK

Ready or not it’s... CHRISTMAS IN JULY! 🎄🎁🎅❄️
It may not be cold (or snowing) but your favorite Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies are on The Hallmark Channel.
They already showed two of my favorites A Very Merry Mix Up and A Crown For Christmas so I’m pretty happy about that!
What are your favorites? I know if you watch The Hallmark Channel, you have some! LOL!
And side note - if you’ve read the book Paris is Always a Good Idea they’ve made that into a movie with Lacey Chabert and it premieres on July 30th. Not a Christmas movie, but many people are talking about it!
Here’s the schedule so you can plan your movie watching: