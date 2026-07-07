Hallmark Christmas Movies ARE BACK

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 16: Lacey Chabert attends Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Kick-Off Event at Category 10 on October 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Kick-Off Event At Category 10 In Nashville

Ready or not it’s... CHRISTMAS IN JULY! 🎄🎁🎅❄️

It may not be cold (or snowing) but your favorite Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies are on The Hallmark Channel.

They already showed two of my favorites A Very Merry Mix Up and A Crown For Christmas so I’m pretty happy about that!

What are your favorites? I know if you watch The Hallmark Channel, you have some! LOL!

And side note - if you’ve read the book Paris is Always a Good Idea they’ve made that into a movie with Lacey Chabert and it premieres on July 30th. Not a Christmas movie, but many people are talking about it!

Here’s the schedule so you can plan your movie watching:

Hallmark Channel Schedule