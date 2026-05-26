Guess! The Best Place To Retire List

It’s out - and a laid back Florida town made the list of the TOP 21 places to RETIRE from Investopedia. Water, beach, restaurants on the water and beach.. you know the deal!

ENGLEWOOD ☀️⛱️😎

It’s a laid back Gulf town, located about 30 miles south of Sarasota with:

Water sports

Fishing

Scenic boardwalk

Spectacular sunset views

People over the age of 65 make up 60% of the town’s 20,800 residents.

Have you ever been to Englewood, FL?

Let us know your thoughts AND check out the rest of the list of places in our wonderful state to retire:

Top 21 Florida Locations To Retire

Englewood - One of the best places to retire