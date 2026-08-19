Groupon Will Send You on a Mystery Vacation… Are We Brave Enough?

Smooth airport arrival can change the start of your vacation

I have apparently reached the stage of life where planning a vacation requires 37 browser tabs, four weather apps, six hotel reviews and a mild emotional breakdown over whether paying an extra $83 for the “ocean view” is worth it. Why so exhausting when I’m trying to find a place to relax?!

So naturally, Groupon has come up with the exact opposite: Mystery Vacations. You pay around $199 per person for some of these deals, choose your departure airport and preferred dates, and then… THEY tell YOU where you’re going. Airfare and hotel included.

Destination? Surprise! Length of the trip? Surprise! My anxiety level while waiting for the email? Also included at no additional charge.

Personally, I don’t know how work is gonna approve this PTO request, but I’m not gonna lie... I kinda want to do it! It’s basically a scratch-off ticket where instead of winning $20, you might suddenly need a passport.

Sure, I’d spend the entire 72-hour wait manifesting Italy, Greece or some gorgeous Caribbean beach while preparing myself emotionally for a two-night getaway to I dunno, Idaho?

But maybe that’s the fun of it. No endless research. No group chat where everyone says, “I’m good with whatever!” and then rejects your next 11 suggestions. Just buy the ticket, pack a bag and let fate handle the itinerary.

Sooo... Would you roll the dice on a Mystery Vacation? Because I’m dangerously close to clicking “Buy.”

Check out a story about it from NBC News 👇below...