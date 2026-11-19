...of all time!
Are your favorites on this list? Let us know what songs you love to sing along throughout the holiday season AND of course you can request a Christmas song anytime on our Free 105.5 The Dove App.
Starting Friday at 8am 105.5 The Dove will be playing -
CONTINUOUS CHRISTMAS FAVORITES! 🎄🎁🎅⭐
Here are the TOP 10 greatest of all time holiday songs, according to Billboard:
- All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
- Jingle Bell Rock
- The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)
- A Holly Jolly Christmas
- Feliz Navidad
- It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
- Last Christmas
- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
- White Christmas
- Here’s the complete list: