The Great Halloween Candy Tax: Parental Perk or Sweet Scam? 🍬

Trust... this isn’t a NEW concept either

candy haul
By Mike Kruz

Happy Halloween! 🎃 It’s finally here! 👻

While kids will be out working hard for their treats, parents everywhere are quietly cashing in on what’s become known as the candy tax.

You know the drill: you “inspect” your child’s trick-or-treat haul for safety… and somehow three Reese’s cups and a full-sized Snickers mysteriously vanish!

According to a new survey from Little Sleepies, 9 in 10 parents comb through the loot before their kids can dig in, but half admit they’re really just snagging a few pieces for themselves.

Safety check, or sweet heist? You decide.

So tonight, when Mom says she’s just making sure those Reese’s Pieces aren’t tampered with — maybe she’s just making sure they’re delicious. Spoiler: They are!

Either way, the real Halloween villains aren’t ghosts or goblins — they’re parents armed with sweet tooths and zero guilt! 😉

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

