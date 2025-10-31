The Great Halloween Candy Tax: Parental Perk or Sweet Scam? 🍬 Trust... this isn’t a NEW concept either

Happy Halloween! 🎃 It’s finally here! 👻

While kids will be out working hard for their treats, parents everywhere are quietly cashing in on what’s become known as the candy tax.

You know the drill: you “inspect” your child’s trick-or-treat haul for safety… and somehow three Reese’s cups and a full-sized Snickers mysteriously vanish!

According to a new survey from Little Sleepies , 9 in 10 parents comb through the loot before their kids can dig in, but half admit they’re really just snagging a few pieces for themselves.

Safety check, or sweet heist? You decide.

So tonight, when Mom says she’s just making sure those Reese’s Pieces aren’t tampered with — maybe she’s just making sure they’re delicious. Spoiler: They are!

Either way, the real Halloween villains aren’t ghosts or goblins — they’re parents armed with sweet tooths and zero guilt! 😉