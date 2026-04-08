Got a sweet tooth? Most of us do... Looks like generationally, we prefer different treats though

FILE PHOTO: Red No. 3 is being banned by the FDA due to cancer risk in rats.

Your sweet tooth might reveal more about you than you realize, especially when age comes into play!

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans shows Gen Z leading the sugar craze, with nearly three-quarters indulging in sweets daily, far outpacing older generations. But it’s not just about how much people eat, it’s also about when and how.

Millennials are more likely to reach for candy before noon, while baby boomers tend to save their treats for later in the evening.

The way people enjoy sweets also reflects their social habits and taste preferences. Boomers often snack solo, Gen X shares with a partner, millennials indulge with their kids and Gen Z turns it into a social activity with friends.

Flavor choices vary too: younger generations gravitate toward fruity, playful options like strawberry and cotton candy, while older adults prefer classic, dessert-inspired flavors like key lime pie.

No matter the differences, one thing is clear, most Americans are proud “sweet treat people,” and for many, those indulgences bring happiness, comfort, and even a little extra satisfaction in life!

How about you? What’s YOUR favorite sweet treat?

Read more here ➡️ NY Post