The Golden Bachelor

Mel Owens in 'The Golden Bachelor' season 2, episode 1. (John Fleenor/Disney)
By Kristy Knight

Episode 4 is TONIGHT! Are you enjoying this season!?

Mel is getting close to making his decision.. and what do you think of our Sunshine State contestant NICOLE??

Yes, she’s the one that’s kissing Mel ALL THE TIME. I don’t think she cares what people are saying or thinking in the mansion - she’s just going for it! 😘

Who are you favorites?

Find out more HERE:

https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/entertainment/2025/10/15/what-time-golden-bachelor-tonight-channel-stream-hulu-who-went-home-cast-nicolle/86703645007/

