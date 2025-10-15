Gloria Estefan’s Tiny Desk Concert Brings the Rhythm Home

Gloria Estefan just reminded the world why she’ll forever reign as Miami royalty!

Fresh off having a South Beach street named in her honor, the legendary Cuban-American icon dropped by NPR’s Tiny Desk for a stunning performance that celebrated 50 years of music, movement and Miami magic. Gloria turned the cozy concert space into a full-on fiesta — complete with the pulsing percussion, smooth horns and infectious joy that put Latin pop on the map.

Songs like “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” and “Conga” felt as electric as ever, while deeper cuts like “Mi Tierra” and “Raíces” honored her Cuban heritage and the roots that have always grounded her sound.

It’s been a season of well-deserved celebration for Gloria. In addition to the new Gloria Estefan Way in Miami Beach, she recently wrapped a successful Broadway revival of On Your Feet! and continues to inspire new generations of artists who credit her for opening doors in Latin music.

The Tiny Desk concert wasn’t just a trip down memory lane — it was a masterclass in legacy, love and rhythm. Because if there’s one thing Gloria’s proved again and again, it’s that no matter where you are, the rhythm really is gonna get you!

See the performance below! ⬇️⬇️