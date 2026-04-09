Girls Just Want To Have Fun (IDEAS)

How often do you get together with your friends?

Probably not enough.

Our girls get us through all stages of life, relationships, jobs, and if we’re lucky enough to have friends that have known us throughout many years and many UPS AND DOWNS.. we need to cherish and keep those friendships!

I love this article because it really gives you some fun ideas of what to do with your friends and some cool things you can plan for:

A Movie Marathon

Pot Luck Night

The Restaurant Challenge

Dinner Party

Girls Trip

and so many more!

Here are 25 ideas to get your mind thinking of some fun girls night, day & weekend ideas!!

Girls Just Want To Have FUN