Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Going to the Dogs!

Girl Scout Cookie season is officially going to the dogs... literally! When cookie season returns in January, the Girl Scouts will introduce Patch Pals, soft-baked, blueberry muffin-flavored cookies made specifically for dogs. The treats were created with BARK to celebrate the bond between people and their pups. And before you ask: yes, someone has already eaten one. Al Roker tried a Patch Pal on the Today show and declared it “not bad.” 😂

Humans aren’t being left out, either. The Girl Scouts are also adding Sparkables, oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips and sprinkles that were created without the nine major food allergens. So next Girl Scout Cookie season, apparently everybody gets a box... you get Thin Mints, the dog gets Patch Pals and nobody has to share. Good dog. Smart dog!

Read more here ➡️ Girl Scouts