Gift Ideas For Moms From The KIDS

How charter schools are defying expectations in the academic field

I liked this article because several Moms were asked about what gifts they’d really like to get from their kids. Gifts that would be meaningful, thoughtful, and gifts that Moms would love to keep and cherish throughout the years.

Custom Handprint Art (your handprints can be the flowers!)

Ten Reasons You’re the Best Mom Book (so special)

Mom & Baby Portrait Sketch (aww)

In My Mom Era Tumbler (for Moms on the go)

Personalized Bookmark (LOVE this for the book readers)

There’s another 22 ideas in this article - with pictures!

Happy idea shopping:

Great Mom Gifts - From Kids