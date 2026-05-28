Gen Z’ers taking an early “retirement?” Some just don’t seem cut out for the corporate world

Remember when “moving back in with your parents” used to mean something went wrong? Now some Gen Z’ers and Millennials are calling it a “mini-retirement.”

According to a new report, younger workers burned out by hustle culture and nonstop corporate stress are quitting their jobs, moving back home and taking what they call an “adult gap year.” The trend is blowing up on TikTok under hashtags like #AdultGapYear, where people vent about burnout and trying to escape the grind for a while.

Of course, not everyone can afford to hit pause on life, but some younger adults say the rise of A.I. and massive workplace changes have them questioning whether their careers are even stable anymore. Instead of staying miserable in jobs that barely resemble the ones they signed up for, some are choosing to reset, travel, focus on side hustles, or figure out what they actually want long-term.

My thought though, imagine explaining this when you’re ready to apply for your next job... who’s taking a chance on you at their company? Depending on your age, this either sounds like smart self-care… or the most spoiled thing you’ve ever heard.

Read more here ➡️ New York Post