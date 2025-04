Gen Z’ers know they’re the worst drivers on the road! Only 30% of Gen Z’ers believe their generation drives “more safely” than others

Well... I think we can all agree upon this one, Gen Z’ers included!

Only 30% of Gen Z’ers said that they think their generation drives “more safely” than others, in a new survey. At least they’re being honest!

54% admit to eating while driving, 32% have driven while sleepy and even 13% admit they’ve driven with a PET on their lap! Yikes!

