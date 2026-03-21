Gen Z taking “green days” off from work?

You mean going outside? Been doing it for years!

Fort Lauderdale Beach
By Mike Kruz

I gotta laugh every time I hear about a “new” Gen Z trend... like this one of taking “green days.” You mean… going outside? 😂 I’ve been doing that forever.

Except in Florida, it might be as simple as grabbing a Pub sub and an iced tea after work, heading down to the beach or a park and letting the day melt off your shoulders. No buzzword, no hashtag, no need to take a whole day off... just a little sunshine, a breeze off the water and a moment to actually breathe.

Look, I get the idea behind it... stepping away, protecting your peace, resetting your brain. That part? Totally legit. But some of us didn’t need a trend to figure that out.

Sometimes the best therapy isn’t skipping work altogether… it’s unplugging for an hour, a treat in hand, watching the waves roll in and realizing life’s actually pretty good. That said, a camping/hiking trip, or the like, can be a great reset too.

Call it a “green day” if you want—I’ll just call it living in the Sunshine State!

Read more about “green days” here ➡️ NY Post

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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