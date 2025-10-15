Gen Z Has No Idea What a Phone Book Is — and Honestly, We’re OK With That Let’s “Be Kind, Rewind” to a simpler time

Remember flipping through the Yellow Pages to find a pizza place — and praying the ad didn’t have a coupon you’d have to cut out later? Apparently, that’s ancient history!

A new survey found that 60% of young people have no idea what the Yellow Pages even are! And it gets worse (or funnier, depending on your age): most Gen Z’ers can’t identify dial-up Internet, a Walkman or even the Windows 95 startup sound. Oh, and the art of blowing into a Nintendo cartridge to “fix” it? Completely lost on them.

Meanwhile, 90s kids are clutching their Tamagotchis and rewinding their Blockbuster tapes, longing for the days when “Be Kind, Rewind” actually meant something. Across generations, people agree — the 90s were simpler and more social, with fewer screens and more fun.

Sure, today’s tech is convenient, but it’ll never replace the thrill of Saturday morning cartoons or hearing your crush’s voice on a landline. If someone invents a time machine, looks like half of us are heading straight back to 1997 — pagers, snap bracelets, and all!

