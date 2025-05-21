Gear up for Memorial Day Weekend road trips with cheaper gas!

The least expensive it’s been since 2021

Saving at the gas pump
By Mike Kruz

Millions of us are planning to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend... 2.3 million in Florida alone, so you’re going to love this news!

GasBuddy says the national average for a gallon of gas will be about $3.18, which is the cheapest Memorial Day gas since 2021. It’s trending even lower here in the Sunshine State at $3.05 a gallon. If you see it cheaper than that, let us know!

In fact, adjusted for inflation, it could be the least expensive Memorial Day gas price since 2003.

AAA says more than 39-million people will travel by car this weekend, up three percent from last year!

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

