Gear up for Memorial Day Weekend road trips with cheaper gas! The least expensive it’s been since 2021

Millions of us are planning to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend... 2.3 million in Florida alone, so you’re going to love this news!

GasBuddy says the national average for a gallon of gas will be about $3.18, which is the cheapest Memorial Day gas since 2021. It’s trending even lower here in the Sunshine State at $3.05 a gallon. If you see it cheaper than that, let us know!

In fact, adjusted for inflation, it could be the least expensive Memorial Day gas price since 2003.

AAA says more than 39-million people will travel by car this weekend, up three percent from last year!