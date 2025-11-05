Full moon tonight... and time (again) for “moon water?”

If nothing else, we’ll stay hydrated!

full moon
By Mike Kruz

There’s a full moon tonight, and you know what that means — E.R. nurses are bracing for impact, and everyone else is charging their… water?

Yep, the internet is all about “moon water,” the latest viral “how to make” trend that’s taking over TikTok and Google searches alike. The ritual goes like this: you take pure water, seal it in a jar and leave it out overnight to “absorb the energy” of the moon. The result? Supposedly, hydration plus a cosmic connection to Mother Gaia herself.

Now, skeptics may roll their eyes — it’s literally just water that’s been outdoors for eight hours — but fans swear by it. They say it brings clarity, peace and “unexplainable life changes.”

Whether that’s enlightenment or just the side effect of remembering to drink more water, we’ll never know. But hey, if leaving a mason jar on your patio under the moonlight makes you feel a little more magical (and hydrated), go for it. Just maybe don’t try bottling “Mercury Retrograde Water” next month — nobody needs that kind of chaos! 🌕💧

Step by step instructions on how to make are here ➡️ Moon water!

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

