Friday Is National Roadtrip Day

...which makes sense because it’s the start of the long holiday weekend! So where are you planning to go? There are so many cool and beautiful places to visit near Tampa Bay. And even if you have to drive a few hours - you can see so much!

Here are some of the big ones:

Shorter Trips - and the distance depends on where you’re starting from..

St. Augustine (About 3.25 hours): It’s the nation’s oldest city with Spanish colonial architecture and the Castillo de San Marcos.

It’s the nation’s oldest city with Spanish colonial architecture and the Castillo de San Marcos. Everglades National Park (About a 3 hour drive): Airboat tours and alligators in their natural habitat.

Airboat tours and alligators in their natural habitat. Miami (About 4.5 hours): Nightlife, luxury shopping, and Caribbean-style cruises.

Nightlife, luxury shopping, and Caribbean-style cruises. Savannah, GA (About 5.2 hours): Experience southern charm with cobblestone streets and historic squares.

Longer Adventures: