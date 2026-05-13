Friday - Bring Someone FLOWERS Day

It’s always special when you bring someone flowers.. and they weren’t expecting it. Their whole face changes, usually including a big smile! 😁

Well, Friday is that day!

Whether you’re in a relationship or just want to bring a friend a bouquet of flowers.. someone that has always been there for you. What about your child? Or a special teacher and or nurse (it was just teachers and nurses week soooo..)

Bringing someone flowers shows you care and appreciate them. It could mean THANK YOU, I LOVE YOU, I CARE, I’M SORRY.. and so many other meanings.

Share the love this Friday!

#NationalBringSomeoneFlowersDay

🌸💐🌺