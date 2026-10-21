Friday The 13th PREQUEL

2020 Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy Viewing Party LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Linda Cardellini attends the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy Viewing Party at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images,) (JEROD HARRIS/Getty Images,)
By Kristy Knight

Did you know this was streaming on Peacock? I just found out today! And I watched the trailer.. it looks pretty good. Interesting to get some questions answered and see what happened to Jason, etc.. and his Mom too.

The show is called Crystal Lake.

  • It’s an eight-episode Friday the 13th prequel on Peacock
  • The series stars Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees (Jason’s Mom) and explores the aftermath of young Jason Voorhees’ drowning at Camp Crystal Lake.
  • The cast includes William Catlett, Devin Kessler, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom.

Find out more about the show and watch the trailer HERE:

Crystal Lake

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