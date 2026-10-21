Did you know this was streaming on Peacock? I just found out today! And I watched the trailer.. it looks pretty good. Interesting to get some questions answered and see what happened to Jason, etc.. and his Mom too.
The show is called Crystal Lake.
- It’s an eight-episode Friday the 13th prequel on Peacock
- The series stars Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees (Jason’s Mom) and explores the aftermath of young Jason Voorhees’ drowning at Camp Crystal Lake.
- The cast includes William Catlett, Devin Kessler, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom.
Find out more about the show and watch the trailer HERE: