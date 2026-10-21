LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Linda Cardellini attends the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy Viewing Party at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images,)

Did you know this was streaming on Peacock? I just found out today! And I watched the trailer.. it looks pretty good. Interesting to get some questions answered and see what happened to Jason, etc.. and his Mom too.

The show is called Crystal Lake.

It’s an eight-episode Friday the 13th prequel on Peacock

The series stars Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees (Jason’s Mom) and explores the aftermath of young Jason Voorhees’ drowning at Camp Crystal Lake.

The cast includes William Catlett, Devin Kessler, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom.

Find out more about the show and watch the trailer HERE:

Crystal Lake