A Food Delivery Robot Got Caught in the Middle of a SWAT Situation No wind, no rain, no police standoff will stop Dot from getting that food order to you!

Two delivery robots in the city going down a sidewalk.

You know how some food delivery drivers always seem to have an excuse? “I couldn’t find your house.” “Your dog looked intimidating.” “There was nowhere to park.” Well, DoorDash may have found the employee who NEVER calls out sick.

A delivery robot named Dot was making a drop-off in Arizona last week and rolled straight into an active SWAT situation. Police told it to stop. Dot said, “Nah, I’ve got mozzarella sticks to deliver and they’re getting cold!”

It just kept going! They eventually had to call DoorDash and have a technician come pick it up.

And honestly, that’s dedication. We don’t know what was inside that robot, but apparently it was worth crossing a police perimeter to get there!

Read more here ➡️ 12 News