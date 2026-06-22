A Food Delivery Robot Got Caught in the Middle of a SWAT Situation

No wind, no rain, no police standoff will stop Dot from getting that food order to you!

Two delivery robots in the city going down a sidewalk. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Mike Kruz

You know how some food delivery drivers always seem to have an excuse? “I couldn’t find your house.” “Your dog looked intimidating.” “There was nowhere to park.” Well, DoorDash may have found the employee who NEVER calls out sick.

A delivery robot named Dot was making a drop-off in Arizona last week and rolled straight into an active SWAT situation. Police told it to stop. Dot said, “Nah, I’ve got mozzarella sticks to deliver and they’re getting cold!”

It just kept going! They eventually had to call DoorDash and have a technician come pick it up.

And honestly, that’s dedication. We don’t know what was inside that robot, but apparently it was worth crossing a police perimeter to get there!

Read more here ➡️ 12 News

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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