Flying hacks from Reader’s Digest!

By Mike Kruz

Many of us are getting ready for spring and summer vacations, so let’s set you up with a smooth and stress-free experience.

Reader’s Digest is sharing some flying hacks, based on experience. Here are a few of them:

  • Pack your own power strip (I have one just for usb ports)
  • Bring a bottle of ice. Ice can pass through TSA, but water can’t!
  • Get rid of the big baggage and use a luggage shipping service instead
  • Seek out “secret” (and quicker) security checkpoints (these exist?)
  • Screenshot boarding passes for faster security
  • Beat airplane dehydration. Pack hydration powder and mix it with water before landing
  • Pack a pillowcase (but ditch the pillow). Pack it with clothing instead to create your own!
  • Keep comfort in mind. Wear comfy clothes and shoes
  • Strategically pick your seat on the plane. If you like to look out the window, pick the side of the plane with the best views! (especially if they don’t charge you extra to do so)
  • Keep your essentials safe, sanitary and super handy. Do not use the seat pockets as they are a germ breeding ground! (ick!)

Read more here ➡️ Reader’s Digest

