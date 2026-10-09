Florida’s Favorite Classic Halloween Costume?

Of Course It Has a Tail!

Sealife Orlando Mermaids SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium (SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium/SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium)
By Mike Kruz

Apparently, Florida is going full mermaid this Halloween!

A Chicco analysis of Google searches ranked mermaid as our state’s most popular classic costume. The study looked at 35 traditional costume ideas, so it doesn’t settle every pop-culture costume debate, but it does suggest we’re staying very on-brand.

Beaches, sunshine, and now fins.

If you’re still deciding what to wear, consider this permission to keep it simple. You don’t need a costume that requires a PowerPoint explanation.

Although before committing to the mermaid life, ask yourself one practical Florida question: can you get into an air-conditioned car wearing that thing? Hmmm...

Read more here ➡️ Mental Floss

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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