Florida woman tries to trade gator for BEER! Honestly, are we surprised at this point?

Joe Kenney holds an alligator he rescued after it was discovered in Boston's Charles River, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 in Abington, Mass. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

Florida has officially raised the bar for late-night convenience store chaos!

According to police, 27-year-old Sienna Rodriguez wandered into a 7-Eleven just after midnight carrying a live alligator, which witnesses initially mistook for “a very angry duffel bag”, and allegedly attempted to trade it for a 30-pack of Natural Light and a few scratch-offs “if possible.”

The tiny swamp gremlin reportedly started hissing near the roller grill while terrified customers retreated toward the Slurpee machines, unsure if they were witnessing a crime, a prank, or just another Tuesday in the Sunshine State. One witness summed it up perfectly: “I honestly thought this was just a new Florida rewards program.”

Things somehow became even more absurd when the alligator allegedly snapped at a beef jerky display, knocked over sunglasses and had to be “calmed down” with unpaid nacho cheese chips (been there). When employees refused the reptilian barter system, Rodriguez reportedly yelled, “Y’all got no entrepreneurial spirit,” before deputies arrived to respond to multiple calls about “a woman negotiating with wildlife.”

Even during the arrest, she allegedly defended the business model by insisting, “In Louisiana this probably works.” Honestly? Seems like a fair trade to me… because there’s absolutely no chance I’m going anywhere near a live gator for less than a 30-rack and hazard pay! 🐊