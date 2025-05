3 states have 14 or more tiny house communities:

states have 14 or more tiny house communities: Colorado, Texas, and Virginia

South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina:

Show the most Google search interest

Iowa, Texas, and Kentucky:

Top spots for living tiny off-grid

Georgia hosts 4 tiny house festivals:

Each year, more than any other state

Florida came in at #9.

I watch TV shows that feature Tiny Homes - and they look awesome - but I’ve never actually been in one. Have you?