Florida in the TOP 10 BEST states to live in

Are we surprised?

Florida map
By Mike Kruz

WalletHub just dropped their 2025 list of the Best States to Live In, and let’s just say… some states are really winning at life while others are definitely sitting in detention.

They compared all 50 states (and D.C.) across 51 different indicators of livability. We’re talking everything from housing costs and income growth to education levels and how good the hospitals are.

And once again, Massachusetts takes the crown as the best state to live in. (Boston, Cape Cod, clam chowdah, lobstah… what’s not to love?) Meanwhile, poor New Mexico landed at the very bottom of the list. Ouch.

So if you’ve been thinking about a move in 2025, WalletHub just gave you a cheat sheet. Although… at 6th on the list, most of us are happy as a clam (or a Florida lobster), here in the Sunshine State!

Source/read more ➡️ WalletHub

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

Comments on this article
