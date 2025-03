Police says a woman used a rewards card scheme to get 7,000 gallons of gas without paying for it

There are LOTS of staycation ideas for Spring/Summer!

We don’t have to be reminded that we live in paradise, right!? ☀️😎

Florida Keys

Anna Maria Island

St Armands Circle

Longboat Key

Walt Disney World/Theme Parks

Weeki Wachee

Where are YOU headed? Don’t forget to take us along with you - with our FREE DOVE APP! 🎶