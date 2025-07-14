Florida man is oldest person to complete “World’s Toughest Foot Race”

Congrats to 80-year-year old Bob Becker on completing the Badwater Ultramarathon

Bob Becker Bob Becker trains for the Badwater 135
By Mike Kruz

It’s been billed the “world’s toughest foot race”.

The Badwater ultra-marathon is a 135 mile run through Death Valley in California, the hottest region in the planet, in the middle of summer!

One of Florida’s own, Fort Lauderdale’s, Bob Becker, has made history, becoming the oldest person to complete the hellish race and with three hours to spare too, as they give you 48 hours to finish.

It’s not Bob’s first time conquering the race, as he’s done so 3 times previous, but Becker said, “I had a score to settle” after coming up 17 minutes short three years ago at age 77.

Read more here ➡️ Gear Junkie and check out a post-race interview with Bob below! ⬇️⬇️

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

