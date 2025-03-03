Florida Man Games a great success again! St. Augustine the host of the second annual competition over the weekend

The Florida Man Games were a big success again taking place Saturday near St. Augustine, Florida.

They brought back a few popular events from last year’s inaugural edition:

The Evading Arrest Obstacle Course. Escape handcuffs. throw an alligator through a drive-thru window and steal a catalytic converter, all while being chased by actual cops!

The Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel. Feels lik “The Joust” from “American Gladiators” but in a baby pool.

Florida Sumo Cage Match and Beer Chug. You wear an innertube, fight someone while holding a pitcher of beer, and try not to spill it. Nice.

There were new events too:

Hurricane Party Prep: Grocery Aisle Brawl. Like medieval jousting, but in shopping carts. If no one falls, you duke it out for hurricane supplies.

Human Beer Pong. You’re in a big inflatable bubble and have to get past someone, then jump in a pool that looks like a Red Solo Cup.

I know you are dying for a visual... so check out this video below!