My favorite view at the Florida Aquarium in front of the big tank!

A big CONGRATS to our amazing Florida Aquarium for landing (once again) in the Top 10 of Best Aquariums in the US! According to USA TODAY’s Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Our wonderful Florida Aquarium came in at #7.

This is huge!!

AND they are doing something very special this weekend for Memorial Day Weekend, too.

The Florida Aquarium will extend a special Memorial Day weekend offer to military service members. From Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25 for military personnel.

Find out more HERE:

Florida Aquarium Appreciation Offer