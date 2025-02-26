Florida airports with some of the cheapest outbound flights!

The Department of Transportation just revealed both the cheapest and most expensive airports to fly out of in the country and 2 of the top 5 are right here in the Sunshine State!
Overall, the cheapest U.S. airport is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, with an average outbound flight cost of (just) $252!
Which... seems like a STEAL next to D.C.’s Washington Dulles International, the most expensive in the country at almost DOUBLE the cost! Departures there cost an average of $473!!
Florida’s second “cheapest” airport is Orlando International at $270.
Check out the top 6 below! ⬇️⬇️
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International - $252
- Luis Muñoz Marín International (San Juan, Puerto Rico) - $266
- Orlando International - $270
- Harry Reid International (Las Vegas) - $275
- Chicago Midway International - $292
- LaGuardia Airport (New York City) - $303
