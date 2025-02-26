Florida airports with some of the cheapest outbound flights!

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International offering “best” prices

Florida airports
By Mike Kruz

The Department of Transportation just revealed both the cheapest and most expensive airports to fly out of in the country and 2 of the top 5 are right here in the Sunshine State!

Overall, the cheapest U.S. airport is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, with an average outbound flight cost of (just) $252!

Which... seems like a STEAL next to D.C.’s Washington Dulles International, the most expensive in the country at almost DOUBLE the cost! Departures there cost an average of $473!!

Florida’s second “cheapest” airport is Orlando International at $270.

Check out the top 6 below! ⬇️⬇️

  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International - $252
  • Luis Muñoz Marín International (San Juan, Puerto Rico) - $266
  • Orlando International - $270
  • Harry Reid International (Las Vegas) - $275
  • Chicago Midway International - $292
  • LaGuardia Airport (New York City) - $303

Get even more details, including the MOST expensive at this link ➡️ NY Post

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!