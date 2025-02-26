Florida airports with some of the cheapest outbound flights! Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International offering “best” prices

The Department of Transportation just revealed both the cheapest and most expensive airports to fly out of in the country and 2 of the top 5 are right here in the Sunshine State!

Overall, the cheapest U.S. airport is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, with an average outbound flight cost of (just) $252!

Which... seems like a STEAL next to D.C.’s Washington Dulles International, the most expensive in the country at almost DOUBLE the cost! Departures there cost an average of $473!!

Florida’s second “cheapest” airport is Orlando International at $270.

Check out the top 6 below! ⬇️⬇️

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International - $252

Luis Muñoz Marín International (San Juan, Puerto Rico) - $266

Orlando International - $270

Harry Reid International (Las Vegas) - $275

Chicago Midway International - $292

LaGuardia Airport (New York City) - $303

Get even more details, including the MOST expensive at this link ➡️ NY Post