Flight attendants chiming in with some flying faux pas! Many of these seem common sense, but again, “common sense”... not so COMMON anymore

Have an upcoming flight? Keep reading, because you don’t want to inadvertently be thought of as a jerk!

Flight attendants were asked to share the passenger behaviors they instantly judge, and spoiler alert: it’s basically a master list of how not to act like an adult toddler at 35,000 feet.

Poking attendants for attention, treating them like personal waitstaff, racing to the bathroom the second you board, or acting like deodorant is optional? All hard no’s.

And yes, leaving used tissues, gum, or—somehow worse—changing a diaper on the tray table is flying straight into “diabolical” territory.

Other instant side-eyes include getting up during turbulence, blocking the aisle with the beverage cart mid-service, hogging overhead bins with tiny bags, smashing the call button for nonsense and reminding everyone of your “status.”

Add drunk passengers, unchecked unruly kids, and coughing your way through the cabin without even trying to contain it, and congrats—you’ve unlocked peak entitlement.

Simply put: be clean, be patient, be self-aware… and your flight attendants (and seatmates) will silently thank you. Or who knows... maybe you’ll even score an extra package of cookies! ✈️

Read more here ➡️ Buzzfeed