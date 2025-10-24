Fitting in just 4,000 steps a day could mean a healthier life! I think I get 4k a day just going to the kitchen at work for coffee!

For those of us who find 10,000 steps a day a bit daunting... Good news: science says you can take a deep breath and maybe take the scenic route to the mailbox.

A new study from the “British Journal of Sports Medicine” followed more than 13,000 women ages 62 and up and found that just 4,000 steps a day can be a real lifesaver — literally. Hitting that number once or twice a week lowered their risk of death by 26% and slashed heart disease risk by 27%.

And if you manage to lace up those sneakers three or more days a week? We’re talking up to a 40% lower risk of death. Not bad for a stroll around the neighborhood, right?

Before you toss your fitness tracker in the junk drawer, doctors are quick to say this isn’t a one-size-fits-all miracle. The study didn’t factor in diet, pre-existing health conditions, or whether you’re power-walking or just window-shopping. Still, experts like Dr. Tara Narula say it proves one thing clearly: movement matters!

So take the stairs, park a little farther, or sneak in a walk to the coffee machine during a phone call. Those small, consistent steps — literally — can add up to big, long-term benefits. Your heart (and your step counter) will thank you!

Source and read more here ➡️ Good Morning America