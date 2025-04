The first ever human vs. robot half marathon was just held in China! Who do you think won?

Are we actively inviting robots to take over the world, at this point?

More than 20 two-legged robots competed in the world’s first humanoid half-marathon in China on Saturday and we have nothing to worry about for now, as the humans won by a MILE!

Just as humans need refreshment with water during a race, the robots too, had a battery or 2 changed throughout the race.

It wasn’t without a tumble or 3 for the robots too, as you’ll see in the video ⬇️⬇️ below.

